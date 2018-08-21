Lido Advisors LLC Has $13.02 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,814 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.3% of Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marcus Capital LLC raised its stake in Apple by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Marcus Capital LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 51,711 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Chemical Bank raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 92,548 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,662,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its stake in Apple by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 2,737 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 88,110 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 59.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Macquarie set a $214.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $215.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.16 and a 1 year high of $219.18. The stock has a market cap of $1,069.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.16. Apple had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 31.70%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Craig Federighi sold 47,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.50, for a total transaction of $9,917,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 412,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,608,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johny Srouji sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total value of $2,811,594.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,302 shares in the company, valued at $13,761,717.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,066 shares of company stock worth $28,208,138 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

