Liberty Media Formula One Series A (FWONA) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FWONA. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Media Formula One Series A currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.33.

NASDAQ:FWONA opened at $33.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.33. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.00 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 1.66%. analysts predict that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Media Formula One Series A news, Director David E. Rapley sold 6,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $315,953.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,124.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark D. Carleton sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $1,276,351.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,136,966.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Institutional investors own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

