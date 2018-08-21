Lennar (LEN) Shares Gap Up to $51.13

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.89, but opened at $51.13. Lennar shares last traded at $53.26, with a volume of 4315553 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 11.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The construction company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.13. Lennar had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 4.20%.

In other Lennar news, COO Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $1,042,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,795.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 50,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $2,579,970.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,635,636.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lennar by 475.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 2,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Lennar by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. The company operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily segments. Its homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

