Lennar Co. (LEN) Position Boosted by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,445 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,595 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 5,105.2% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,750,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,301 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 486.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,016,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,350,000 after purchasing an additional 842,976 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 912,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,806,000 after purchasing an additional 164,388 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 888,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,626,000 after purchasing an additional 51,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 751,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after purchasing an additional 11,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

In other news, COO Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $1,042,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,795.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 50,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $2,579,970.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,052 shares in the company, valued at $9,635,636.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LEN opened at $51.13 on Tuesday. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $48.71 and a 12 month high of $72.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 11.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 26th. The construction company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.13. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.20%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. The company operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily segments. Its homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

