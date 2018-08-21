Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) to report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Leggett & Platt posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $2.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

In related news, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 5,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $220,952.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,452.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew C. Flanigan sold 29,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $1,289,544.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,069.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,544,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 919.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 86,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 7.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 442,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,761,000 after purchasing an additional 29,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEG traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.46. The company had a trading volume of 64,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $51.99.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

