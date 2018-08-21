Legacy Private Trust Co. Acquires New Position in Visa Inc (V)

Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,243,230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,710,132,000 after buying an additional 2,986,301 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Visa by 730.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,992,638 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $341,221,000 after buying an additional 2,632,338 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Visa by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,943,917 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $791,746,000 after buying an additional 1,556,120 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 53.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,929,346 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $470,029,000 after buying an additional 1,363,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $146,859,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $3,522,995.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,185,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $967,749.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,912 shares in the company, valued at $967,749.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE V opened at $140.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $102.26 and a 1 year high of $143.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 47.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Visa to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Visa from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Visa from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.87.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

