Leerink Swann Boosts Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Price Target to $210.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price objective hoisted by Leerink Swann from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at $21.17 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on JAZZ. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $190.71.

JAZZ stock opened at $174.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $128.58 and a 12 month high of $184.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $500.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.85 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 25.47%. research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul Treacy sold 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $231,182.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total transaction of $1,182,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,848 shares of company stock worth $6,223,044. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,080 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $753,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,417 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,634,958 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,143,203,000 after purchasing an additional 715,595 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $87,276,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $78,345,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $70,215,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

