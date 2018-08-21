Lawson Products (LAWS) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.98

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.98 and last traded at $32.40, with a volume of 210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.80.

Several research firms have commented on LAWS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Lawson Products in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $282.27 million, a P/E ratio of 63.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.35.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Lawson Products had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $90.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.01 million. equities analysts expect that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 15.5% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,570,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,903,000 after acquiring an additional 345,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 584,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 11.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,432,000 after acquiring an additional 51,516 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 13.4% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 289,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 34,340 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 7.5% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 286,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after acquiring an additional 19,958 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.