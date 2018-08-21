Lateef Investment Management L.P. Sells 18,957 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK)

Lateef Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 478,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,957 shares during the period. Alaska Air Group comprises about 3.9% of Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $28,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,066,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 8,829 shares during the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $652,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALK shares. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.77.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,600 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $98,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,580.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ALK stock opened at $66.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.53 and a 12-month high of $82.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.03. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. Alaska Air Group’s payout ratio is 19.28%.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

