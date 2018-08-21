LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Trueblue Inc (TBI)

LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the quarter. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trueblue were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trueblue during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Trueblue during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trueblue during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trueblue during the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trueblue during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Trueblue alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Trueblue in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trueblue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Trueblue in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trueblue from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

In related news, EVP Sean A. Ebner sold 1,211 shares of Trueblue stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $34,513.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,686.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James E. Defebaugh sold 10,000 shares of Trueblue stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $270,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,211 shares of company stock worth $1,864,564. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.88. Trueblue Inc has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $614.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.43 million. Trueblue had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Trueblue Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trueblue

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Trueblue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trueblue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.