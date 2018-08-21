LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC Has $318,000 Stake in Syneos Health Inc (SYNH)

LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,336 shares during the period. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

In other news, major shareholder H. Lee Equity Fund Vi Thomas sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.73, for a total transaction of $298,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYNH. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $47.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83. Syneos Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $59.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Syneos Health had a positive return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 315.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.