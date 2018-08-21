Lara May & Associates LLC Invests $271,000 in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Lara May & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Don Cornwell sold 5,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $190,117.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ian C. Read sold 486,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $18,185,092.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,803,090.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 785,453 shares of company stock valued at $29,937,357 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $42.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.32 and a 52-week high of $42.77. The company has a market capitalization of $250.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Pfizer had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.32%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.95.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

