Landec (LNDC) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

Media headlines about Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Landec earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.6964251026451 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNDC. BidaskClub cut Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Landec in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. TheStreet raised Landec from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Landec stock remained flat at $$13.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,442. The company has a market capitalization of $377.21 million, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Landec has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $15.60.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $141.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.61 million. Landec had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. analysts expect that Landec will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through three segments: Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export, and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

