Laboratory Corp. of America (LH) Given a $190.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a $190.00 target price on Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Friday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a hold rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $196.18.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

NYSE:LH opened at $179.02 on Monday. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 52-week low of $146.68 and a 52-week high of $190.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.06. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Edward T. Dodson sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total value of $2,383,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,418.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David P. King sold 49,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total transaction of $8,762,537.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,636,629.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,076 shares of company stock worth $14,071,462. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,700,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $305,341,000 after buying an additional 903,554 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,989,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,711,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,563,937,000 after buying an additional 729,038 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 532.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 835,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,151,000 after buying an additional 703,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,673,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $917,732,000 after buying an additional 409,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.