La-Z-Boy (LZB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14, RTT News reports. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $384.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of LZB traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.10. 836,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,421. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.94. La-Z-Boy has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $34.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LZB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

