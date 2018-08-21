L John Doerr Sells 4,877,386 Shares of Amyris Inc (AMRS) Stock

Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) Director L John Doerr sold 4,877,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $30,337,340.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at $34,409.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amyris stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.11. 1,008,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,466. Amyris Inc has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.24. The stock has a market cap of $330.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.11.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $24.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Amyris Inc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Amyris during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Amyris during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Amyris during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amyris during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Amyris during the first quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.29% of the company’s stock.

AMRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley set a $10.00 price objective on Amyris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright set a $15.00 price objective on Amyris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. BidaskClub cut Amyris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc provides various alternatives to a range of petroleum-sourced products worldwide. The company uses its industrial bioscience technology to design microbes primarily yeast, as well as to convert plant-sourced sugars into renewable ingredients. It produces and sells Biofene that converts to squalane, which is used as an emollient in cosmetics and other personal care products; and natural oils and aroma chemicals for the flavors and fragrances market.

