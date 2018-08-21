Kwmg LLC Increases Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG)

Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEG. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 2,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $53.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $54.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.43%.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 20,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $1,093,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,499 shares of company stock worth $3,269,739. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEG. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Read More: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.