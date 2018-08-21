Kwmg LLC Boosts Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB)

Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,466 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $1,368,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,568,000 after buying an additional 24,676 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 55.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 327,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,402,000 after buying an additional 116,786 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 183.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 22,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

PB has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

In related news, Director Harrison Stafford II sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $138,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,556,919.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PB opened at $75.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.84 and a 52-week high of $79.20.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.33 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

