KWHCoin Hits Market Cap of $0.00 (KWH)

KWHCoin (CURRENCY:KWH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. KWHCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of KWHCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KWHCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KWHCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000320 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00271509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00147730 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000223 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010702 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00033911 BTC.

KWHCoin Profile

KWHCoin was first traded on December 21st, 2017. KWHCoin’s total supply is 46,985,982 tokens. KWHCoin’s official Twitter account is @KwhCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KWHCoin is /r/kwhcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KWHCoin is www.kwhcoin.com

Buying and Selling KWHCoin

KWHCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC.

