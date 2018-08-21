Kohl’s Co. (KSS) Shares Bought by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Kohl’s makes up about 0.9% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Kohl’s by 225.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 57,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 40,113 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,847,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 2,956.1% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 150,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after buying an additional 145,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kohl’s by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,242,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,588,000 after buying an additional 33,945 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on KSS shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.32.

KSS stock opened at $78.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $79.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 4.46%. equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.23%.

In related news, insider Richard D. Schepp sold 15,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $1,177,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,645,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Burd sold 4,945 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.67, for a total value of $379,133.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,805 shares of company stock worth $3,148,177. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

