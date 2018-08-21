Kohl’s Co. (KSS) Holdings Reduced by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 6,537.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 987.3% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 1,497.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 5,170.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period.

KSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, May 11th. Citigroup downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $67.00 target price on Kohl’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.32.

In related news, insider Richard D. Schepp sold 15,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $1,177,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,645,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Richard D. Schepp sold 20,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $1,376,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,177. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KSS opened at $78.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $79.92.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.23%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

