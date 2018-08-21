Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

KL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE KL opened at $19.45 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $23.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $214.65 million for the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1,058.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 10,059 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

