Kingfisher’s (KGF) Underweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF) in a report released on Friday morning. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 275 ($3.52) price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 302 ($3.86).

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 265 ($3.39) to GBX 260 ($3.32) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector performer rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.22) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup upgraded Kingfisher to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. HSBC reduced their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 380 ($4.86) to GBX 365 ($4.67) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 333.58 ($4.26).

KGF opened at GBX 270.20 ($3.45) on Friday. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of GBX 285.30 ($3.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 369.80 ($4.73).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

