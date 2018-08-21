Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Holdings Boosted by Chemical Bank

Chemical Bank raised its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Chemical Bank’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 999.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 313.8% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $756,256.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,355.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $34,970.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $543,838.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,875 shares of company stock worth $907,782 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock opened at $118.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $97.10 and a 1 year high of $124.15.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 432.18%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 64.21%.

KMB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $104.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

