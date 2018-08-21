Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,233 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $21,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2,913.4% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $73.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $62.91 and a 52-week high of $77.73.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $187.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.30 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.