Kier Group plc (KIE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,384.50 ($17.70).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Bev Dew acquired 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 998 ($12.76) per share, with a total value of £19,800.32 ($25,310.39). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,026 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,508.

KIE stock traded up GBX 16.50 ($0.21) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 923.50 ($11.80). The stock had a trading volume of 396,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,724. Kier Group has a 1-year low of GBX 942 ($12.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,505 ($19.24).

About Kier Group

Kier Group plc provides construction services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, design and build, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

