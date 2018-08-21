Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies updated its Q4 guidance to $0.85-0.91 EPS.

NYSE:KEYS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.44. 1,381,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,765. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $62.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of research firms recently commented on KEYS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Barclays set a $58.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $3,042,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 29,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $1,831,839.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 629,786 shares of company stock valued at $37,616,339 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

