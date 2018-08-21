KeyCorp (KEY) Insider Douglas M. Schosser Sells 6,048 Shares

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) insider Douglas M. Schosser sold 6,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $129,971.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,164 shares in the company, valued at $497,794.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

KeyCorp declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.23 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.24.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $114,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 139.7% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 5,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8,462.5% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

