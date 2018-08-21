KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Bloom Energy (BE)

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bloom Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $22.42 on Monday. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $29.88.

In other news, CFO Randy W. Furr acquired 5,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 10 L. New acquired 1,333,333 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $19,999,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,346,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,194,995.

About Bloom Energy

There is no company description available for Bloom Energy Corp.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.