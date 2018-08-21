KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Bloom Energy (BE)

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bloom Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.71.
Shares of NYSE BE opened at $22.42 on Monday. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $29.88.
About Bloom Energy
There is no company description available for Bloom Energy Corp.
