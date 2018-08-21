Keybank National Association OH Decreases Position in Target Co. (TGT)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,976 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,088 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Target were worth $23,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 9.0% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 119,500 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 10.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its holdings in shares of Target by 88.1% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 102,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after buying an additional 47,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 26.4% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $83.32 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $53.90 and a 12 month high of $84.14. The company has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Target had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $16.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Target’s payout ratio is 54.35%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. ValuEngine raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. MKM Partners set a $91.00 price target on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Wolfe Research raised Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price target on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.41.

In other Target news, insider Laysha Ward sold 43,926 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $3,484,649.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,176,191.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Janna A. Potts sold 5,152 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

