Kellogg (K) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,598,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,340 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $111,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at $139,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Kellogg by 985.2% during the first quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg by 76.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg stock opened at $73.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.51. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 59.68% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.47%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 66,655 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $4,815,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 150,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $10,680,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 778,647 shares of company stock valued at $53,870,364. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on K. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $65.00 price objective on Kellogg and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.39.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

