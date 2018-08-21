KCS Wealth Advisory Has $4.16 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

KCS Wealth Advisory lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 55,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,188,000 after buying an additional 13,893 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 36,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,838.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 151,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,281,000 after buying an additional 15,605 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $287.74 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $243.45 and a fifty-two week high of $288.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

