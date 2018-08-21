KBC Group NV Trims Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (LNC)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,342 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNC opened at $65.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $61.18 and a 12 month high of $86.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.92.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.08). Lincoln National had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.94%.

Several brokerages have commented on LNC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $76.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

