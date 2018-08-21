KBC Group NV Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 68.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,422 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,121 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,945 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,034 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

FANG opened at $120.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.62. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $86.43 and a 12-month high of $138.25.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $526.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.57 million. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 33.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, insider Michael L. Hollis sold 5,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.85, for a total transaction of $644,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 832 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total transaction of $106,878.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,988.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $181.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.18.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

