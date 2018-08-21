KBC Group NV Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,144,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,538,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,024,000 after purchasing an additional 40,426 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,685,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,919,000 after purchasing an additional 202,716 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 459.6% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,858,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,368 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,551,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAP. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.11.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $160.84 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $161.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.11. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.47%.

Advance Auto Parts announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 14th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Nigel Travis purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.70 per share, with a total value of $199,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

