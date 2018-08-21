KBC Group NV Decreases Holdings in SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,615 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 69,889 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.19% of SunCoke Energy worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SXC. CAMG Solamere Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of SunCoke Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

NYSE:SXC opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $725.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.25. SunCoke Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.95 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 5.36%. SunCoke Energy’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. equities research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

