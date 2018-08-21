KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR) Insider James E. Money II Sells 32,000 Shares

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) insider James E. Money II sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $2,002,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,980.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:KAR traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.19. The stock had a trading volume of 42,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,743. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 1-year low of $43.83 and a 1-year high of $63.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.01 million. analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 20th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 122,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 235,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

KAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.89.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

