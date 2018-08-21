Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Trading Up 9%

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA)’s share price was up 9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.14 and last traded at $13.87. Approximately 668,821 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 239,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KALA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Wedbush set a $47.00 price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $298.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 9.79 and a quick ratio of 9.79.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). research analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,007,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,951,000 after acquiring an additional 269,641 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 865.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 998,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,803,000 after buying an additional 894,919 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 363,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after buying an additional 76,595 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $3,957,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 894.1% in the first quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 134,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 120,746 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. Its product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; INVELTYS that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

