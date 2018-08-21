Just Energy Group (JE) Downgraded to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Just Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. B. Riley set a $6.00 price objective on Just Energy Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price objective on Just Energy Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Just Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.86 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.72.

NYSE JE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.01. 9,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Just Energy Group has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Just Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Just Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Just Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Just Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Just Energy Group by 43.0% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 16,585 shares during the last quarter. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

