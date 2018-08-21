Jupai Holdings Ltd (JP) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Jupai Holdings Ltd (NYSE:JP) by 75.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 40,060 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Jupai were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jupai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Jupai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Jupai by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Jupai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Jupai by 572.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 78,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jupai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jupai from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st.

JP opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $444.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.05. Jupai Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $29.00.

Jupai (NYSE:JP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 28th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.26 million during the quarter. Jupai had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 25.14%.

Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It also provides asset management services, including management of real estate or related funds and other fund products. The company offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments.

