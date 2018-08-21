JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts NMC Health (NMC) Price Target to GBX 4,060

NMC Health (LON:NMC) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,270 ($41.80) to GBX 4,060 ($51.90) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NMC. Barclays reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of NMC Health in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NMC Health from GBX 3,085 ($39.43) to GBX 3,291 ($42.07) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($58.80) price target on shares of NMC Health in a report on Monday, June 11th.

Shares of LON:NMC opened at GBX 4,072 ($52.05) on Tuesday. NMC Health has a 1-year low of GBX 1,726 ($22.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,558 ($45.48).

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two businesses, NMC Healthcare and NMC Trading. It owns and manages approximately 135 healthcare facilities that include hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility centers, and home health services providers.

