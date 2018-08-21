JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Estee Lauder Companies (EL) a $154.00 Price Target

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) has been given a $154.00 price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EL. Evercore ISI started coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $162.00 price objective on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.81.

NYSE:EL opened at $140.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82. Estee Lauder Companies has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $158.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.62.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 20th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $106,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $112,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 400.6% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $144,000. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

