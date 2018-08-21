Johnson Rice Lowers Covia (CVIA) to Hold

Johnson Rice lowered shares of Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.
CVIA has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Covia in a report on Monday, June 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Covia in a report on Friday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Covia in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Covia in a report on Friday, June 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Covia in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.25.
Shares of NASDAQ:CVIA opened at $12.40 on Monday. Covia has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $30.00.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Securities LLC bought a new stake in Covia in the 2nd quarter worth $167,701,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Covia in the 2nd quarter worth $358,000. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Covia in the 2nd quarter worth $668,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Covia in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Covia in the 2nd quarter worth $1,251,000.
Covia Company Profile
There is no company description available for Covia Holdings Corp.
