Johnson Rice Lowers Covia (CVIA) to Hold

Johnson Rice lowered shares of Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

CVIA has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Covia in a report on Monday, June 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Covia in a report on Friday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Covia in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Covia in a report on Friday, June 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Covia in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Get Covia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CVIA opened at $12.40 on Monday. Covia has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $30.00.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $508.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Securities LLC bought a new stake in Covia in the 2nd quarter worth $167,701,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Covia in the 2nd quarter worth $358,000. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Covia in the 2nd quarter worth $668,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Covia in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Covia in the 2nd quarter worth $1,251,000.

Covia Company Profile

There is no company description available for Covia Holdings Corp.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Covia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.