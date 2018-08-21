Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 87.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,687 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,389,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,476,102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,853,141 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,761,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,993,000 after acquiring an additional 590,069 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,783,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207,124 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,639,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,768,000 after acquiring an additional 512,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,590,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,897,000 after buying an additional 383,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $136.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $350.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.73. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $118.62 and a one year high of $148.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.34.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

