Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.9% of Argent Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.34.

NYSE JNJ opened at $136.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $350.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $118.62 and a fifty-two week high of $148.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 1.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

