Jefferies Financial Group Comments on DDR Corp.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (DDR)

DDR Corp. (NYSE:DDR) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for DDR in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Hoglund expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DDR’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

DDR (NYSE:DDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. DDR had a negative net margin of 32.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $204.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. DDR’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of DDR in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DDR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of DDR in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of DDR in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DDR from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

Shares of NYSE DDR opened at $14.63 on Monday. DDR has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DDR by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,352,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,722 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DDR by 151.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,916,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000,000 after acquiring an additional 10,191,668 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DDR by 56.3% during the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DDR by 17.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,227,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of DDR by 4.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,689,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,360,000 after acquiring an additional 311,600 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Scott D. Roulston sold 10,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $176,788.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander Otto acquired 633,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.89 per share, with a total value of $11,340,685.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,429,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,166,223.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,479,887 shares of company stock worth $44,137,608. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

DDR Company Profile

DDR is an owner and manager of 258 value-oriented shopping centers representing 89 million square feet in 32 states and Puerto Rico. The Company owns a high-quality portfolio of open-air shopping centers in major metropolitan areas that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers.

