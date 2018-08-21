Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Makita Co. (MKTAY)

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Makita in a report issued on Monday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now expects that the company will earn $2.66 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.72.

Shares of MKTAY stock opened at $45.28 on Tuesday. Makita has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $51.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.35.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and wholesale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment. The company operates through Japan Group, Europe Group, North America Group, Asia Group, and Other Regions Group segments. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sandling, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

