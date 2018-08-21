Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 6,189 Shares of Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 48.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,189 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,584,000 after buying an additional 17,958 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after buying an additional 9,535 shares during the last quarter. Hays Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,461,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,308,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,698,000 after buying an additional 476,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $915,000. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.03. Match Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $421.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.07 million. Match Group had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 53.18%. research analysts expect that Match Group Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $182,089.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanda Ginsberg sold 106,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $5,275,184.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,610.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, and Pairs. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

