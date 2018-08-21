Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 3,635 Shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 12.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 295,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 67,182 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 58,920 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $569,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $191,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,535.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 12,540 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $161,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,014.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 619,478 shares of company stock valued at $7,450,027 in the last quarter. 38.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. BioLife Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.86.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 million. research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLFS shares. B. Riley set a $23.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets patented tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, and delayed-onset cell damage and death.

