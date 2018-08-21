Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,750 Shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Harborview Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period.

Shares of IGHG stock opened at $74.91 on Tuesday. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $78.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a $0.2336 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%.

